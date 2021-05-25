Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 25 2021
Aiman Khan, Minal Khan pose adorably in new snap

Tuesday May 25, 2021

Famous sister duo Aiman Khan and Minal Khan seem to be heading to a new place together.

In an Instagram post, Minal shared a snap with her sister donning facemasks and posing with roes adorably.

She captioned the post with a sweet message which read: “I love cheeky selfies, sleep deprived flights with this one.”

The photo was sure to garner compliments from fans. 

“My 2 most favorite person in 1 pic,” one user wrote.

"Greetings from Turkey. You are very cute and very cheerful people. I admire you and I love you very much!" another fan wrote. 

Take a look:



