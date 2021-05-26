Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday May 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Yasra Rizvi shares first sweet photo of son, thanks fans for prayers

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 26, 2021

Yasra Rizvi shares first sweet photo of son, thanks fans for prayers

Pakistani actress and writer Yasra Rizvi, who welcomed her first baby with husband Abdul Hadi on Sunday, delighted her fans with first sweet photo of her son.

The Manto actress took to Instagram and shared the picture of her cuddling the newborn.

She also thanked her fans for prayers and congratulatory messages.

Yasra wrote “Phir waqt ka pahiya ghooma hai .. Qismat ne aa ker chooma hai! Mubarakbaad aur duaaon ke liye aap sab ka be-had shukriya. Hamesha yaad rakhiye ga! #IbneAdam” followed by heart emoji.

On Sunday, Yasra announced the birth of her son and introduced him with the fans, saying “Ibn e Adam. you my love are the son of Adam .. being human is your only introduction and serving fellow beings is your only purpose .. rest is just detail .. have a great life!”

More From Showbiz:

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana gets a marriage proposal on social media

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana gets a marriage proposal on social media
Zara Noor Abbas thanks fans for their love, support

Zara Noor Abbas thanks fans for their love, support
Fatima Effendi's kids melt fans' hearts

Fatima Effendi's kids melt fans' hearts
Christian Betzmann pens goodbye note to Zoya Nasir after broken engagement

Christian Betzmann pens goodbye note to Zoya Nasir after broken engagement

Aiman Khan, Minal Khan pose adorably in new snap

Aiman Khan, Minal Khan pose adorably in new snap
Ayeza Khan urges fans to follow her on TikTok as well

Ayeza Khan urges fans to follow her on TikTok as well
Sanjay Dutt pays rich tribute to father Sunil Dutt on his death anniversary

Sanjay Dutt pays rich tribute to father Sunil Dutt on his death anniversary
Bilal Maqsood prays for people of Palestine

Bilal Maqsood prays for people of Palestine
Kareena Kapoor sends love to brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu on his 38th birthday

Kareena Kapoor sends love to brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu on his 38th birthday
Katrina Kaif wishes Karan Johar on his birthday

Katrina Kaif wishes Karan Johar on his birthday
Jr NTR tests negative for coronavirus; ‘Covid 19 needs to be taken very seriously’

Jr NTR tests negative for coronavirus; ‘Covid 19 needs to be taken very seriously’
Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of her ‘favourite meal’

Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of her ‘favourite meal’

Latest

view all