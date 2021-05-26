Yasra Rizvi shares first sweet photo of son, thanks fans for prayers

Pakistani actress and writer Yasra Rizvi, who welcomed her first baby with husband Abdul Hadi on Sunday, delighted her fans with first sweet photo of her son.



The Manto actress took to Instagram and shared the picture of her cuddling the newborn.

She also thanked her fans for prayers and congratulatory messages.

Yasra wrote “Phir waqt ka pahiya ghooma hai .. Qismat ne aa ker chooma hai! Mubarakbaad aur duaaon ke liye aap sab ka be-had shukriya. Hamesha yaad rakhiye ga! #IbneAdam” followed by heart emoji.

On Sunday, Yasra announced the birth of her son and introduced him with the fans, saying “Ibn e Adam. you my love are the son of Adam .. being human is your only introduction and serving fellow beings is your only purpose .. rest is just detail .. have a great life!”

