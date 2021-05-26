Can't connect right now! retry
PSL 6: Players, staff all set to depart for UAE on Thursday for remaining matches

Wednesday May 26, 2021

  • PCB officials, players to leave for Abu Dhabi on Thursday for the remaining matches of PSL 6.
  • Two chartered flights carrying over 230 passengers will depart from Karachi and Lahore simultaneously.
  • PCB was earlier forced to change the schedule at the 11th hour due to a delay in the issuance of some visas.

KARACHI: Two chartered flights carrying over 230 passengers — including cricketers, support staff, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials and production crew — will depart from Karachi and Lahore on Thursday afternoon for the remaining matches of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

An official of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that both the flights are scheduled to take off simultaneously at 1pm on Thursday.

The flights were earlier scheduled to leave on Wednesday morning but PCB was forced to change the schedule at the 11th hour due to a delay in the issuance of some visas.

The PCB also confirmed that after the issuance of visas, flights from South Africa and India are also likely to land in Abu Dhabi on Thursday afternoon.

Cricketers and production crew coming from India will have to undergo a 10-day quarantine while passengers from Pakistan will undergo a quarantine of seven days.

As many as 27 passengers will travel from South Africa and 25 will travel from India. They will have to arrive in Abu Dhabi before 2pm if they want to count Thursday as the first day of quarantine.

The PCB has sought a relaxation for the bubble-to-bubble transfer of the production crew on the 8th day of their quarantine to ensure timely pre-production work.

The board is planning to start the PSL remainders from 5th June but a final schedule will be announced on Thursday.

