Thursday May 27 2021
Billie Eilish's fans fume at expensive tickets of her music concerts

Thursday May 27, 2021

American music sensation Billie Eilish thrilled her fans as the teenage singer announced a world tour in 2022. However, the fans are in a rage over the exorbitant prices of the tickets. 

The 19-year-old singer's previous world tour - Where Do We Go - was axed mainly owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Billie Eilish announced a new tour for 2022, Happier Than Ever - the name of her second album. 

Billie Eilish will perform mostly in the United Kingdom in five cities - Belfast, London, Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester. The organisers of the gigs have revealed some ticket prices so far. 

However, the ticket prices have left her fans surprised, as tickets for the Manchester events are priced between £46.30 and £100. Also, tickets for the Birmingham event start at £39 and go up to £90.

The singer's fans say the prices for tickets for her world tour are beyond what they expected. One of the social media users said: "Wow those are some expensive tickets compared to the last tour. I guess demand sets the price right there..."

A commenter said: "Why the f**k are Billie Eilish tickets so expensive?" Another wrote, "I wish @billieeilish tickets weren’t so expensive."

Her Canadian fans also found the pricing too much for them. A music lover said, "Omg why are @billieeilish tickets so expensive?! Its gonna cost almost $2000 cad for a ticket for myself and my daughter and thats not even good seats i cant believe it." 


