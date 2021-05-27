Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday May 27 2021
By
SHShehzad Hameed

Game of Thrones' The Mountain set to make his boxing debut

By
SHShehzad Hameed

Thursday May 27, 2021

Hafthor Bjornsson, who played The Mountain in 'Game of Thrones', is all set to make his boxing debut.

The Icelandic actor and strongman is getting ready to step into the ring. He has reportedly dropped more than 100 pounds in preparation for his debut.

The 32-year-old TV star and one of the world’s strongest men is gearing up to fight Eddie Hall, a fellow strongman who also won the title of World’s Strongest Man in 2017.

He will reportedly take on his British rival in September, with the fight already billed as ‘the heaviest in history’. He took Irish boxer Steven Ward in an exhibition bout in Dubai on January 15.

Bjornsson is one of the most successful strongman competitors in history. He retired after winning the title of World’s Strongest Man in 2018 and Iceland’s Strongest Man for 10 consecutive years.

He recently shared pictures of his weight loss transformation, having toned down his 405-pound frame, but seeing as he still stands at a staggering 6′ 9 and 340 pounds, he still casts a daunting figure.

The dashing star captioned the post: "From 205kg to 155kg."

Hafthor Bjornsson took over the role of The Mountain in 2014 for the fourth season of Game of Thrones and continued the role until the series ended in 2019. His fight with British rival is set to take place on September 18 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on romance rumours with Travis Barker

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on romance rumours with Travis Barker
Kendall Jenner happily shocked as Hailey Baldwin was caught by lie detector

Kendall Jenner happily shocked as Hailey Baldwin was caught by lie detector

Angelina Jolie blasts judge as he rules in favour of Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie blasts judge as he rules in favour of Brad Pitt
Billie Eilish's fans fume at expensive tickets of her music concerts

Billie Eilish's fans fume at expensive tickets of her music concerts
Jennifer Aniston visits salon ahead of Friends reunion special

Jennifer Aniston visits salon ahead of Friends reunion special
Netflix to debut season 2 of Firefly Lane in 2022

Netflix to debut season 2 of Firefly Lane in 2022
Amazon purchase latest twist in MGM saga

Amazon purchase latest twist in MGM saga
Horse-whisperer hopes Morocco films return at full gallop

Horse-whisperer hopes Morocco films return at full gallop
Blake Shelton shares new details about his upcoming wedding to Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton shares new details about his upcoming wedding to Gwen Stefani
Ariana Grande gives insight into wedding to Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande gives insight into wedding to Dalton Gomez
Moby discusses music, drink and missing mother’s funeral in new film

Moby discusses music, drink and missing mother’s funeral in new film
Selena Gomez shares video of her young self singing Britney Spears song

Selena Gomez shares video of her young self singing Britney Spears song

Latest

view all