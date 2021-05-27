Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday May 27 2021
By
SHShehzad Hameed

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on romance rumours with Travis Barker

By
SHShehzad Hameed

Thursday May 27, 2021

Kim Kardashian has shutdown rumours of being in love with Kourtney Kardashian's new beau Travis Baker.

The 'Keeping Up with The Kardashians' star categorically denied any such relationship with the Blink-182 musician.

The mother-of four slammed the rumours that she has a romantic history with her sister's boyfriend.

During an Instagram Q&A with fans on Wednesday, a follower directly asked the reality TV star, "Did you hook up with Travis Barker?"

The 'KUWTK' beauty left no room for doubt and set the record straight as she wrote : "NO! False narrative!" 

She went on to explain: "We've been friends for years and I'm so happy for him and Kourt."

The Kardashian and Barker families reside nearby each other in Calabasas, Calif, where Kourtney began her romantic Journey with Travis.

Kim Kardashian  reportedly not ready to date, but she’s in a much better place than she was a year ago.  She’s letting the past go and throwing herself into work and the kids.

