Thursday May 27 2021
Bushra Ansari weighs in on losing loved ones to Covid-19

Bushra Ansari recently got candid about her fears regarding the loss of loved ones to covid-19.

The actor took to Instagram Stories with her heart on her sleeve and addressed the situation with somber patience.

She was even quoted saying, “You all saw a few days ago I lost my sister Sumbul Shahid. We receive a lot of information about Covid-19 but we truly understand what the panic is all about when someone really close to our hearts leaves this world because of it.”

”Everyone loves their siblings, and when you have sisters, the bond is even stronger. The four of us, loved each other very much. We talked the same way, listened to the same music and sang together.”

“But we are grateful you guys sent us so many of your prayers. Sumbul was already going through a lot, she had lost her son recently, maybe he called her up there I guess. I had to gather all my strength to speak to you guys today.”

Check it out below:


