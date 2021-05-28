Zac Efron sells his Los Feliz mansion as he settles into life in Australia

Zac Efron, who is in Australia to film his new project, sold his sprawling five-bedroom mansion in Los Feliz for $5.3 million, according to reports.

The High School Musical star reportedly listed the three-story compound in December for $15.9M before dropping a few hundred thousand off the ticket in March. Now the actor has sold it out for $5.3 million as he decided to settle in Australia.

The house was built in 1964 in the Oaks section of Los Feliz and offers extreme privacy. A long, gaited driveway opens to expansive views from downtown to the ocean, visible from every room in the house.

The house has a gym, wine cellar and other features in the design of the home which spans 5,644-square-feet.



The primary suite is situated on the main level of the open concept home and near three additional bedrooms and bathrooms. Warm woods and wide expanses of glass offer peace and tranquility throughout the home which boasts an indoor and outdoor flow.

Zac Efron and his brother Dylan have been busy exploring Tasmania, an island state detached from the Australian mainland, for their new Netflix series, Down To Earth.

