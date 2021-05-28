Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday May 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Zac Efron sells his Los Feliz mansion as he settles into life in Australia

By
Web Desk

Friday May 28, 2021

Zac Efron, who is in Australia to film his new project, sold his sprawling five-bedroom mansion in Los Feliz for $5.3 million, according to reports.

The High School Musical star reportedly listed the three-story compound in December for $15.9M before dropping a few hundred thousand off the ticket in March. Now the actor has sold it out for $5.3 million as he decided to settle in Australia.

The house was  built in 1964 in the Oaks section of Los Feliz and offers extreme privacy. A long, gaited driveway opens to expansive views from downtown to the ocean, visible from every room in the house.

The house has a gym, wine cellar and other features in the design of the home which spans 5,644-square-feet.

The primary suite is situated on the main level of the open concept home and near three additional bedrooms and bathrooms. Warm woods and wide expanses of glass offer peace and tranquility throughout the home which boasts an indoor and outdoor flow.

Zac Efron and his brother Dylan have been busy exploring Tasmania, an island state detached from the Australian mainland, for their new Netflix series, Down To Earth.

More From Entertainment:

Matthias Schoenaerts Almost Became Zack Snyder’s Batman: Here's how

Matthias Schoenaerts Almost Became Zack Snyder’s Batman: Here's how
Netflix rounds out cast for teen vampire drama First Kill

Netflix rounds out cast for teen vampire drama First Kill
Gigi Hadid shares adorable throwback pregnancy photos

Gigi Hadid shares adorable throwback pregnancy photos
Prince William adheres to ‘even stricter’ dress code than Kate Middleton

Prince William adheres to ‘even stricter’ dress code than Kate Middleton
Scott Disick reportedly still 'in love' with Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick reportedly still 'in love' with Kourtney Kardashian
Amber Heard keeps trolls at bay as she 'limits' Instagram comments

Amber Heard keeps trolls at bay as she 'limits' Instagram comments
Shania Twain fawns over Vegas residency: ‘It's high energy’

Shania Twain fawns over Vegas residency: ‘It's high energy’
Matthew Perry would ‘freak out’ if Friends audience wouldn’t laugh

Matthew Perry would ‘freak out’ if Friends audience wouldn’t laugh
Nick Jonas opens up about painful bike accident

Nick Jonas opens up about painful bike accident
Prince William and Kate Middleton remember Prince Philip as they launch Green Space Index

Prince William and Kate Middleton remember Prince Philip as they launch Green Space Index
Oscar body slows growth of new members but reaffirms diversity goals

Oscar body slows growth of new members but reaffirms diversity goals
Prince Harry slams the Firm for Meghan Markle’s suffering: ‘It all comes back here’

Prince Harry slams the Firm for Meghan Markle’s suffering: ‘It all comes back here’

Latest

view all