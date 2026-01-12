 
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce skip Golden Globes after sparking rumours

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Golden Globes absence explained: Where are the bride and groom-to-be?

Geo News Digital Desk
January 12, 2026

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were surprisingly no-shows at the 2026 Golden Globes after fans began anticipating their red-carpet appearance because of one clue.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and her NFL star fiancé, also 36, were believed to be in Los Angeles on Friday, where they enjoyed dinner with some of their friends, which led fans to speculate their attendance at the award show on Sunday.

The Opalite hitmaker and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, however, were neither nominated nor presenters at the ceremony, which explains their absence.

Swifties took to social media and shared throwback pictures of the Grammy winner at previous Golden Globes, since she has attended many times when she has been nominated for her soundtracks.

Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, too, was not nominated in the Best Podcasts category.

It appears that the married-to-be couple was in L.A just to catch up with friends and distribute Swift’s infamous sourdough bread among loved ones.

Speaking about his offseason plans, the Grotesquerie star recently told his brother Jason Kelce, during their podcast, that his vision for the near future is to just be a “regular human” and take time to figure out his future in football.

