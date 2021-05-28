Victoria Beckham flaunts her jaw-dropping fashion looks in NYC

Victoria Bekham amazed onlookers with her stunning fashion looks during her latest appearance in New York City.



The 47-year-old supreme queen of style gave Americans fashion vibes as she rocked a brand new outfit from her forthcoming collection, turning the street of NY into ramp with her hot walk.

The former Spice girl turned heads as she stepped out wearing chic outfit, looking drop-dead gorgeous in neckline dress.

Victoria, who is currently in NYC with her husband David Beckham, mesmerised the onlookers with her jaw-dropping fashion looks. Her latest dressing, which consists of a white blouse with bib detail which she paired with a red roll neck jumper, proves she's really a style queen.

David Beckham's sweetheart shared an image of the look on Instagram and wrote: "Forget the airport, the streets of NY are my runway!"



It's been a busy trip for the former Spice girl, full of meetings and photo opportunities. But, she still made time for date night with her husband David as the pair posed for a sweet photo during their night out on Monday.

The romantic behind-the-scenes snap saw the lovebirds, who will mark their 22nd wedding anniversary in July, look picture perfect.

At one occasion, Victoria rocked a silky cream blouse with a ruffled detailing at the front. She paired this with a crisp white jacket and flared stonewash jeans.

