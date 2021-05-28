Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday May 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Kartik Aaryan quits Shah Rukh Khan-backed film 'Freddy'?

By
Web Desk

Friday May 28, 2021

Kartik Aaryan quits Shah Rukh Khan-backed film Freddy?

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has reportedly opted out of Shah Rukh Khan's production venture Freddy over script issue months after Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 exit.

According to Indian media, Kartik was the lead of Freddy, that is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies.

Kartik had demanded a change in the script as he was not pleased with it after signing the project.

Resulting, Kartik cordially declined the movie and has returned the signing amount of two crore.

The makers of the film are now hunting for Kartik’s replacement opposite Katrina Kaif, according to media reports.

Kartik and the production house have not yet officially confirmed the actor’s exit from Freddy.

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan was replaced from Karan Johar's Dostana 2.

More From Showbiz:

Salman Khan’s lawyers clarify case against KRK

Salman Khan’s lawyers clarify case against KRK
Aima Baig poses adorably with fiance Shahbaz Shigri

Aima Baig poses adorably with fiance Shahbaz Shigri
Sarah Khan drops jaws in latest post

Sarah Khan drops jaws in latest post
Minal Khan shares tear-jerking message to late father in new post

Minal Khan shares tear-jerking message to late father in new post
Bushra Ansari weighs in on losing loved ones to Covid-19

Bushra Ansari weighs in on losing loved ones to Covid-19
Ayeza Khan bares natural beauty in recent snap

Ayeza Khan bares natural beauty in recent snap
Madhuri Dixit reveals ‘Friends’ is her all-time favourite show

Madhuri Dixit reveals ‘Friends’ is her all-time favourite show
Sanjay Dutt receives Golden Visa for UAE

Sanjay Dutt receives Golden Visa for UAE
Farhan Saeed gets Covid-19 vaccine

Farhan Saeed gets Covid-19 vaccine
Salman Khan files defamation suit against critic KRK over ‘Radhe’ review

Salman Khan files defamation suit against critic KRK over ‘Radhe’ review
Yasra Rizvi shares first sweet photo of son, thanks fans for prayers

Yasra Rizvi shares first sweet photo of son, thanks fans for prayers
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana gets a marriage proposal on social media

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana gets a marriage proposal on social media

Latest

view all