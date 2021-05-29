Billie Eilish shares big news with fans about her new song

Singing sensation Billie Eilish has announced that she's going to release her new song next week.



The 19-year-old songstress made fans happier than ever as she revealed release date of her new music .



The award-winning singer took to Instagram and uploaded a stunning video of herself in which she can be seen smizing away from the camera.

The music superstar revealed: "New song out next week."

Eilish's highly-anticipated album 'Happier Than Ever' is due on July 30. So far she has released "My Future", "Therefore I Am", and most recently, "Your Power."



The singer's all three songs hit the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, with "Therefore I Am" sitting at No. 2.

Eilish - who is an ultra-popular singer among youth - has also announced Happier Than Ever World Tour For 2022. Her announcement caused "BILLIE IS COMING" to trend on Twitter.

Billie Eilish, during her highly-anticipated tour, will enthrall music lovers in five British cities - Belfast, London, Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester.