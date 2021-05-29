Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 29 2021
Shehzad Hameed

Billie Eilish shares big news with fans about her new song

SHShehzad Hameed

Saturday May 29, 2021

Singing sensation Billie Eilish has announced that she's going to release her new song next week.

The 19-year-old songstress made fans happier than ever as she revealed release date of her new music .

The award-winning singer took to Instagram and uploaded a stunning video of herself in which she can be seen smizing away from the camera.

The music superstar revealed: "New song out next week."

Eilish's highly-anticipated album 'Happier Than Ever' is due on July 30. So far she has released "My Future", "Therefore I Am", and most recently, "Your Power."

The singer's all three songs hit the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, with "Therefore I Am" sitting at No. 2.

Eilish - who is an ultra-popular singer among youth - has also announced Happier Than Ever World Tour For 2022. Her announcement caused "BILLIE IS COMING" to trend on Twitter.

Billie Eilish, during her highly-anticipated tour, will enthrall music lovers in five British cities - Belfast, London, Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester. 

