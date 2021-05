Katrina Kaif crosses 50 million followers on Instagram

Bollywood doll Katrina Kaif, who is an avid social media user, has crossed 50 million followers on Instagram.



The Dhoom 3 actress reached the milestone on Saturday with over 870 posts.

Meanwhile, Katrina is following only 455 people most of them friends and fellow B-town celebrities.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.