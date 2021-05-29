Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 29 2021
Saturday May 29, 2021

Maya Ali hospitalized after her health deteriorates

Pakistani film and TV actress Maya Ali has been hospitalized after her health deteriorated, according to media reports.

A photo of Maya Ali, shared by her friend on her Instagram Story, is circulating on social media where the actress is seen donning a patient gown and a black mask.

The Daily Jang reported that Maya’s friend Faiza Saqlain did not give details about her health, however, she prayed for her speedy recovery.

Tagging the Parey Hut Love actress, Faiza wrote, “Get well soon” followed by a heart emoticon.

Maya has not yet provided any update about her health on social media.

