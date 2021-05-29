Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 29 2021
By
Web Desk

After losing job for attacking Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan wants to return to 'Good Morning Britain'

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 29, 2021

 Piers Morgan left his high-profile breakfast slot with the broadcaster ITV after his long-running criticism of Meghan Markle reached a crescendo over the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Before losing his job, he had accused Prince Harry and Meghan of damaging the royal family and seeking publicity on their own terms without accepting the responsibility and scrutiny that come with their position.

Carolyn McCall, the chief executive of ITV, had said in a statement that r that she believed Meghan “completely”.

In a recent interview, Morgan had expressed his willingness to return to the show.

He said, "It makes me sad to see all the hard work we did to beat the BBC in viewing numbers evaporate so fast," he continued, but was quick to add: "It's their problem to work out... but never say never."

Morgan added, "I shouldn't have walked off, though, I do regret that. You can't be the great crusader of free speech and then walk off when someone says something you don't like."

The television presenter, however, said he would only "seriously consider" returning to Good Morning Britain under special circumstances, saying: "Well, a certain weatherman definitely wouldn't be around…"

More From Entertainment:

Jay-Z pays homage to rapper DMX

Jay-Z pays homage to rapper DMX
Experts shed light on Prince Harry’s royal title debacle: report

Experts shed light on Prince Harry’s royal title debacle: report
The Rock, Caitlyn Jenner mocked for thinking they can run for office

The Rock, Caitlyn Jenner mocked for thinking they can run for office
Kourtney Kardashian touches on self-care bonding time with kids

Kourtney Kardashian touches on self-care bonding time with kids
Prince Harry under fire for ‘desperate and unhinged’ moves

Prince Harry under fire for ‘desperate and unhinged’ moves
Emma Stone addresses the hardships of playing Cruella de Vil

Emma Stone addresses the hardships of playing Cruella de Vil
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘underminded’ Oprah interview impact on Archie

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘underminded’ Oprah interview impact on Archie
Kate Middleton receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Kate Middleton receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Ed Sheeran reveals how often daughter ‘cries’ when he sings: ‘Not my fan’

Ed Sheeran reveals how often daughter ‘cries’ when he sings: ‘Not my fan’
BTS slay the Good Morning America summer concert

BTS slay the Good Morning America summer concert
Chris Pratt fawns over ‘beloved’ wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt fawns over ‘beloved’ wife Katherine Schwarzenegger
Kourtney Kardashian offers Addison Rae paparazzi management advice

Kourtney Kardashian offers Addison Rae paparazzi management advice

Latest

view all