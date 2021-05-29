After losing job for attacking Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan wants to return to 'Good Morning Britain'

Piers Morgan left his high-profile breakfast slot with the broadcaster ITV after his long-running criticism of Meghan Markle reached a crescendo over the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Before losing his job, he had accused Prince Harry and Meghan of damaging the royal family and seeking publicity on their own terms without accepting the responsibility and scrutiny that come with their position.

Carolyn McCall, the chief executive of ITV, had said in a statement that r that she believed Meghan “completely”.



In a recent interview, Morgan had expressed his willingness to return to the show.

He said, "It makes me sad to see all the hard work we did to beat the BBC in viewing numbers evaporate so fast," he continued, but was quick to add: "It's their problem to work out... but never say never."

Morgan added, "I shouldn't have walked off, though, I do regret that. You can't be the great crusader of free speech and then walk off when someone says something you don't like."

The television presenter, however, said he would only "seriously consider" returning to Good Morning Britain under special circumstances, saying: "Well, a certain weatherman definitely wouldn't be around…"