Sunday May 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanye West dons bizarre face-mask in Los Angeles

Sunday May 30, 2021

Weary of the consistently prying eyes of the shutterbugs, American rapper Kanye West tried to dodge them with a face-covering however, he was recognised.

The 43-year-old singer rocked a bizarre full-face cover in a bid to go incognito as he hit Los Angeles for the first time in months.

It was a bag-like face-covering that did not help him to fool the photographers. He was wearing his signature Yeezys, a navy-blue T-shirt, and a pair of denim jeans.

Since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from him in February, Kanye West was not seen in Los Angeles where his children live. He spends most of his time at his ranch in Wyoming.

He shared with Kim Kardashian their four children.

