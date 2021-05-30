Can't connect right now! retry
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli decide to not expose daughter Vamika to social media

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli have decided to not expose their daughter Vamika to social media before she has an understanding of what it is.

This was revealed by Virat during Ask Me Anything session on Instagram on Saturday evening.

The cricketer also disclosed the meaning of Vamika.

A fan asked Virat, “What is the meaning of Vamika? How is she? Can we see a glimpse of her please?”

Responding to it, Virat said “Vamika is another name for goddess Durga. No, we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice.”

Anushka and Virat welcomed their first daughter on January 11, 2021.

