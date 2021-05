Bilal Qureshi, Uroosa welcome their second baby boy

Pakistani celebrity couple Bilal Qureshi and wife Uroosa have been blessed with second baby boy.



Bilal took to Instagram and posted a sweet photo with the newborn and shared good news with the fans. He also disclosed his name.

He wrote “Mera Beta ROMAAN. ALHAMDULILLAH” followed by a heart emoticon.

The celebrity couple got married in February 2015 and welcomed their first baby boy Muhammad Sohaan in 2016.