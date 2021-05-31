Emma Stone won't star in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Renowned actress Emma Stone, who played as Gwen Stacy in the 2012 film The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel, shut down the rumours about her role in the next adventure of the franchise.



Emma Stone, in conversation with a media outlet, said: "I have heard those rumours. I don’t know if I’m supposed to say anything, but I’m not."

The actress added: "I don’t know what you’re supposed to respond as an alumnus."

Garfield has also reacted to the rumours about his own return to the franchise, saying that fans should "chill" as he did not get a call.



Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield's excited fans were happy to see them in upcoming thriller 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'