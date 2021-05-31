Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 31 2021
SHShehzad Hameed

Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan vs Kurulus:Osman's Bala Hatun

SHShehzad Hameed

Monday May 31, 2021

Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan and Özge Törer, as Bala Hatun in popular TV series "Kurulus: Osman", have literally changed the definition of stardom in Turkish drama industry with their outstanding acting skills and stunning beauty.

The two actresses have won the hearts of millions of people across the globe as they have worked hard in developing their own niche as to etch their names in the minds and hearts of the audience forever.

Esra Bilgic, who portrayed the role of Halime Sultan in Dirilis Ertugrul, has become a huge name in Pakistan soon after the broadcast of the historical series on PTV.

On the other hand, Özge Törer is also receiving massive praise for her iconic role as Bala Hatun in Kurulus: Osman - the story of the founder of the Ottoman Empire, which is currently being aired on Geo TV with Urdu dubbing.

Ozge, who recently joined Instagram, has amassed nearly half a million followers on the Facebook-owned app. The actress often shares her pictures and videos on social media to mesmerise her fans.

Her dazzling looks in the drama attracting huge applause from the people who want to see their favourite star in every role.

Whereas, Esra - who is now single after her divorce from Turkish football player Gokhan Tore as their two years of marriage ended in just ten minutes in 2019 - has always been an impressive personality who fascinates with her true beauty to her more than six million followers on instagram.

She has revealed that her next drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar team has begun shooting of its first episode.

Undoubtedly, Esra Bilgic and Özge Törer's fashion looks always spellbind their admirers with each snap from their styling sessions.

