Victoria Beckham shares throwback photo to celebrate Mel B's birthday

Style queen Victoria Beckham once again proved to be a kind lady as she celebrated her former bandmate Mel B's birthday after saluting her ‘bravery’ for opening up about domestic abuse.

The 47-year-old fashion designer took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared an adorable throwback photo with her 29 million followers, wishing her a very happy birthday.



In the picture, Mel is seen wearing a long sleeve blue denim shirt and her signature curly hairstyle. While, David Beckham's wife looks unrecognizable in a black tank top and a pixie cut.

The former Spice Girl's fans lauded their beloved showbiz star's move to encourage Mel B, who previously shared a harrowing video for the charity to highlight the reality of abuse she faced.



Victoria's support comes after Mel's post about domestic violence, alleging that she was subjected to a decade-long “reign of terror” in an abusive marriage to convicted domestic abuser Stephen Belafonte.