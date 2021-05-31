Younis Khan shares how spectators anxiously wait for Afridi's turn during matches

Pakistani batting coach Younis Khan. File photo

Pakistani batting coach Younis Khan, in a candid moment, shared how anxiously spectators waited to see former captain Shahid Afridi's jaw-dropping sixes and unpredictable game.



During an interview with a private TV channel, the former batsman touched upon his experiences in the cricket field where he highlighted that no matter how much another player of the team scored during a match, people always wanted to see 'Boom Boom Afridi' performing in the field.

He shared an incident where he was playing with former batsman Muhammad Yousaf, who, according to Khan, had also scored around 170 runs against India.

"People were chanting 'Younis ko out Karo, Yousuf ko out karo' because they wanted to see Afridi performing in the field despite our performance in the match," Khan shared with the audience.

He went on to add how people anxiously waited for Afridi to put up a spectacle with his marvellous yet unpredictable hits that kept the audience hooked inside stadiums.