Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday May 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Younis Khan shares how spectators anxiously wait for Afridi's turn during matches

By
Web Desk

Monday May 31, 2021

Pakistani batting coach Younis Khan. File photo

Pakistani batting coach Younis Khan, in a candid moment, shared how anxiously spectators waited to see former captain Shahid Afridi's jaw-dropping sixes and unpredictable game.

During an interview with a private TV channel, the former batsman touched upon his experiences in the cricket field where he highlighted that no matter how much another player of the team scored during a match, people always wanted to see 'Boom Boom Afridi' performing in the field.

Read more: Younis Khan gives team 'lessons in fishing' during South Africa tour

He shared an incident where he was playing with former batsman Muhammad Yousaf, who, according to Khan, had also scored around 170 runs against India. 

"People were chanting 'Younis ko out Karo, Yousuf ko out karo' because they wanted to see Afridi performing in the field despite our performance in the match," Khan shared with the audience.

He went on to add how people anxiously waited for Afridi to put up a spectacle with his marvellous yet unpredictable hits that kept the audience hooked inside stadiums.

More From Sports:

'Shadi ker ley': Azhar Ali advises Babar Azam to tie the knot

'Shadi ker ley': Azhar Ali advises Babar Azam to tie the knot
PSL 2021: Babar Azam shares workout video with fans

PSL 2021: Babar Azam shares workout video with fans
PCB chief Mani denies rumours of his resignation

PCB chief Mani denies rumours of his resignation
PSL 2021: Babar Azam, Imam and others beat quarantine boredom with video calls

PSL 2021: Babar Azam, Imam and others beat quarantine boredom with video calls
PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed’s departure to Abu Dhabi delayed again

PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed’s departure to Abu Dhabi delayed again

A tactical breakdown of the UCL final: Tuchel’s class on how to outclass Pep

A tactical breakdown of the UCL final: Tuchel’s class on how to outclass Pep
PSL 2021: PCB allows 13 people quarantining in Karachi, Lahore hotels to return home

PSL 2021: PCB allows 13 people quarantining in Karachi, Lahore hotels to return home
PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed unable to leave for UAE over clearance issues

PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed unable to leave for UAE over clearance issues
IPL 2021 moves to UAE as India seeks more time for T20 World Cup decision

IPL 2021 moves to UAE as India seeks more time for T20 World Cup decision
PSL 6: Pakistani players in UAE undergo two coronavirus tests

PSL 6: Pakistani players in UAE undergo two coronavirus tests
ECB to not change summer schedule for IPL 2021 restart

ECB to not change summer schedule for IPL 2021 restart
Did you know: Sarfaraz Ahmed is a huge fan of Pakistani dramas

Did you know: Sarfaraz Ahmed is a huge fan of Pakistani dramas

Latest

view all