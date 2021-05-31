Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton lauded for rebuilding bridges with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Monday May 31, 2021

Kate Middleton lauded for rebuilding bridges with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

An expert recently weighed in on Kate Middleton’s continued attempts to make peace with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The claim was brought forward by expert and royal commentator Camilla Tominey.

In one of her most recent interviews with The Telegraph she shed light on Kate Middleton’s strengths and also weighed in on how hard she’s trying for “Archie and his cousins.”

She was quoted saying, “Having grown up being close to her own siblings, Pippa, 37, and James, 34, the Duchess remained keen to bury the hatchet even after the interview aired to a global audience of millions, seemingly for the sake of two-year-old Archie’s relationship with his cousins.”

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton dubbed Queen’s ‘crown jewel’: report

Kate Middleton dubbed Queen’s ‘crown jewel’: report
Cole Sprouse spotted getting cozy with new lady since Lili Reinhart split

Cole Sprouse spotted getting cozy with new lady since Lili Reinhart split
Candace Owens puts Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on blast

Candace Owens puts Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on blast
BTS drop brand new sunlit special performance for ‘Butter’

BTS drop brand new sunlit special performance for ‘Butter’
Simon Cowell drops out of X Factor Israel as judge

Simon Cowell drops out of X Factor Israel as judge

Kristen Bell celebrates dad’s birthday in style with adorable tribute

Kristen Bell celebrates dad’s birthday in style with adorable tribute
Liam Payne thinks he shares this similarity with Harry Styles

Liam Payne thinks he shares this similarity with Harry Styles
Olivia Rodrigo's debut album Sour hits No. 1 on Billboard 200 album chart

Olivia Rodrigo's debut album Sour hits No. 1 on Billboard 200 album chart
Raven-Symoné weighs in on 28 pound weight loss

Raven-Symoné weighs in on 28 pound weight loss
Travis Barker adorably braids Kourtney Kardashian's hair

Travis Barker adorably braids Kourtney Kardashian's hair
Princess Diana would ‘scream’ and ‘hurl abuse’ when upset: Lady Colin

Princess Diana would ‘scream’ and ‘hurl abuse’ when upset: Lady Colin
Brad Pitt reportedly 'flirted' and 'exchanged numbers' with Andra Day

Brad Pitt reportedly 'flirted' and 'exchanged numbers' with Andra Day

Latest

view all