Kate Middleton lauded for rebuilding bridges with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

An expert recently weighed in on Kate Middleton’s continued attempts to make peace with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The claim was brought forward by expert and royal commentator Camilla Tominey.

In one of her most recent interviews with The Telegraph she shed light on Kate Middleton’s strengths and also weighed in on how hard she’s trying for “Archie and his cousins.”

She was quoted saying, “Having grown up being close to her own siblings, Pippa, 37, and James, 34, the Duchess remained keen to bury the hatchet even after the interview aired to a global audience of millions, seemingly for the sake of two-year-old Archie’s relationship with his cousins.”