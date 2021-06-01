Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jun 01 2021
Kylie Jenner returns to life with beau Travis Scott, enjoys fun-filled moments with him

Tuesday Jun 01, 2021

Kylie Jenner returns to life with Travis Scott, enjoys fun-filled moments with him and daughter

Kylie Jenner enjoyed family moments with her beau Travis Scott and their three-year-old daughter Stormi at home on Monday.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the makeup mogul uploaded fun-filled moments with her sweet family., showing the trio playing together on the grounds of Kylie's mansion in Calabasas.

The 23-year-old was pelted with balloons by her partner and daughter during the a game of hurling water balloons at each other beside a bounce house.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star got the brunt of the hits as both the rapper and her little girl threw multiple balloons at her.

'Don't throw it at me!' Kylie exclaimed as Stormi hurled one at her feet before she turned on her heel and ran away.

Kylie gushed over her daughter as she rocked a bright yellow Fendi dress. 'Love this little baby,' She  captioned the video.

Earlier this month it was reported that the reality star and Sicko Mode hitmaker, who co-parent their little girl, have 'no requirements' in their relationship.

Kylie and Travis are believed to have given a chance to their romance after splitting in 2019, and sources have now said they haven't put a label on their romance because they have no expectations for one another.

