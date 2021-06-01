Humayun Saeed praises Rashid Khan for singing ‘MPTH’ OST

Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed praised Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan after a video of him singing the original soundtrack of drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho went viral.



A Twitter user, tagging Humayun Saeed, shared the video where Rashid can be seen singing the OST.

Commenting on the post, Humayun praised Rashid for his melodic voice.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor commented on the tweet, saying “Good voice Rashid” followed by a smiling face emoji.

Humayun Saeed played the lead role in MPTH alongside Ayeza Khan.