Khloé Kardashian responds to fans about her height

American reality TV star Khloé Kardashian is at the centre of discussion for various reasons on social media. This time around, it is her height that looks different in separate pictures.

Though the 36-year-old personality had previously given a shut-up call to critics about her height, she is now in the mood for a wholesome conversation. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently offered explanation to her on Twitter.

A Twitter user @Khlocaine_ brought up Khloe Kardashian's varying heights in different pictures. In the picture, she is shorter than her sister Kylie Jenner.

"left pic giving STALLION, right pic giving average height and kylie is like 5'6" [approx. 168 cm] right?????? @khloekardashian WHAT'S TEA? how tall are you? stop shrinking. shrink AFTER we meet," @Khlocaine_ tweeted.The same Twitter user posted another snap of the KUWTK star - a mirror selfie. But, she looks taller. Khloe Kardashian responded by giving a simple explanation.

"Hahahaha I love you," Khloe Kardashian said. "So on the pic next to Kylie I am leaning back on the wall and my legs are kind of staggered forward so I'm leaning so I look a little shorter. Does that make sense?"I don't wanna look like a giant standing next to her. Although she is perfect height," she pointed out.

Khloe Kardashian responded to a fan in the Twitter thread: "I'm tall and fabulous. That's what it equals."

Khloe also encouraged another fan who said she was insecure about her height.

"I am 5'11 [approx. 180 cm] and i was always so insecure to wear heels because of my height ???? Tall women like you inspired me sooo much to leave this insecurity," Twitter user @khloeroses wrote.

"Oh my gosh I absolutely love it! Embrace your height! You're so beautiful!" Kardashian was quick to reply.



"Strut your stuff! We are well we don't have. Sadly but I'm telling you that you're perfect just the way you are."