Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Khloé Kardashian responds to fans about her height

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 02, 2021

American reality TV star Khloé Kardashian is at the centre of discussion for various reasons on social media. This time around, it is her height that looks different in separate pictures. 

Though the 36-year-old personality had previously given a shut-up call to critics about her height, she is now in the mood for a wholesome conversation. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently offered explanation to her on Twitter.  

A Twitter user @Khlocaine_ brought up Khloe Kardashian's varying heights in different pictures. In the picture, she is shorter than her sister Kylie Jenner. 

"left pic giving STALLION, right pic giving average height and kylie is like 5'6" [approx. 168 cm] right?????? @khloekardashian WHAT'S TEA? how tall are you? stop shrinking. shrink AFTER we meet," @Khlocaine_ tweeted.The same Twitter user posted another snap of the KUWTK star - a mirror selfie. But, she looks taller. Khloe Kardashian responded by giving a simple explanation.

"Hahahaha I love you," Khloe Kardashian said. "So on the pic next to Kylie I am leaning back on the wall and my legs are kind of staggered forward so I'm leaning so I look a little shorter. Does that make sense?"I don't wanna look like a giant standing next to her. Although she is perfect height," she pointed out. 

Khloe Kardashian responded to a fan in the Twitter thread: "I'm tall and fabulous. That's what it equals."

Khloe also encouraged another fan who said she was insecure about her height.

"I am 5'11 [approx. 180 cm] and i was always so insecure to wear heels because of my height ???? Tall women like you inspired me sooo much to leave this insecurity," Twitter user @khloeroses wrote.

"Oh my gosh I absolutely love it! Embrace your height! You're so beautiful!" Kardashian was quick to reply.

"Strut your stuff! We are well we don't have. Sadly but I'm telling you that you're perfect just the way you are."

More From Entertainment:

Internet propels Cuban hip hop troupe to global fame

Internet propels Cuban hip hop troupe to global fame
Travis Barker reacts to Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin's relationship

Travis Barker reacts to Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin's relationship
Friends reunion special: Lady Gaga wows fans with

Friends reunion special: Lady Gaga wows fans with "Smelly Cat" performance
Kendall Jenner turns heads as she cuts a stylish figure in classic gym attire

Kendall Jenner turns heads as she cuts a stylish figure in classic gym attire
Catherine Zeta-Jones finds some good about corona pandemic

Catherine Zeta-Jones finds some good about corona pandemic
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spotted getting cosy during a romantic outing in West Hollywood

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spotted getting cosy during a romantic outing in West Hollywood
Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Jonas Brothers to perform at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park

Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Jonas Brothers to perform at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park
Taylor Swift praises activists for their 'dedication to fighting against discrimination and hatred'

Taylor Swift praises activists for their 'dedication to fighting against discrimination and hatred'
Bafta removes special awards segment for 2021 ceremony after Noel Clarke scandal

Bafta removes special awards segment for 2021 ceremony after Noel Clarke scandal
Jennifer Aniston reacts to David Schwimmer's selfie with Justin Bieber and Hailey

Jennifer Aniston reacts to David Schwimmer's selfie with Justin Bieber and Hailey

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow shares adorable snap with Vin Diesel

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow shares adorable snap with Vin Diesel

The Dead Pool director, veteran stunt double Wayne “Buddy” Van Horn passes away

The Dead Pool director, veteran stunt double Wayne “Buddy” Van Horn passes away

Latest

view all