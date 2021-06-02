Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jun 02 2021
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Wednesday Jun 02, 2021

Sara Ali Khan reveals her three favourite things

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who is an active social media user, delighted her millions of fans with her three favourite things.

Sharing a sweet video clip featuring a shining sun, the moon and a cup of coffee in the morning, the Simmba actress said these are her three favourite things.

Sara wrote “My three favourite things’ followed by sun, moon and coffee emojis.

Earlier, the actress shared the lovely quotes of Martin Luther King Jr.

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness- only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate-only love can do that.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

