entertainment
Wednesday Jun 02 2021
Demi Lovato says their Christian upbringing influenced their gender expression

Wednesday Jun 02, 2021

American singer Demi Lovato is speaking up about their Christian upbringing and how it had an impact on their sexuality.

During an interview with Jane Fonda, Lovato said that they grew up in the South which made it difficult for them to recognize their gender identity.

"Growing up in Dallas, Texas, in the South, being Christian, there was a lot of norms that were already pushed onto me when it came to sexuality and gender," they said on the Fire Drill Fridays livestream.

"If I looked back at my life, there's been times where I felt more masculine, and then there's been times where I felt more feminine,” Lovato added.

