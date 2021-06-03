Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 03 2021
By
SHShehzad Hameed

Vanessa Hudgens soars temperature as she flaunts her incredible physique in gym wear

By
SHShehzad Hameed

Thursday Jun 03, 2021

Vanessa Hudgens stunned everyone as she put her toned abs on display while heading to the gym in West Hollywood Wednesday.

 The High School Musical star showcased the fruits of her fitness routine during her workout session on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old looked amazing in tiny white tank top and pair of snug blue leggings, showing off her gym-honed physique.

White sneakers, black bag and layers of gold jewelry elevated the fresh-faced star's look. Vanessa shared the video of he workout session to Instagram Story.

Vanessa was joined by pal GG Magree, who  was dressed in a black tank and matching bike shorts. The besties couldn't help but goof around during their workout.

The charming star has several projects in the pipeline. She will appear in the upcoming Netflix series 'Army Of The Dead: Lost Vegas' along with Dave Bautista, Tig Notaro, and Christian Slater.

Vanessa Hudgens will also appear in the Netflix adaptation of the musical Tick, Tick, which is currently in post-production. The actress will also enthrall fans in a third Princess Switch film, reprising her roles as doppelgangers Stacy, Margaret, and Fiona.

