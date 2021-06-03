Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 03 2021
By
SHShehzad Hameed

Game Of Thrones' The Mountain prepares for bout against British rival Eddie Hall

By
SHShehzad Hameed

Thursday Jun 03, 2021

Hafthor Bjornsson, who enthralled fans with his role as The Mountain in 'Game of Thrones', is training hard for bout against Eddie Hal, who also won the title of World’s Strongest Man in 2017.

The 32-year-old Icelandic actor will take on his British rival in September at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, with the fight already billed as ‘the heaviest in history’.

During an exhibition boxing bout with Simon Valilly in Dubai last week, Hafthor Bjornsson was rocked badly and dropped to the floor in the third round when the opponent fighter landed a flush, but he quickly returned to his feet. The Game Of Thrones actor finished strongly in the fourth round, but their match was ultimately ruled a draw.

After his match against Valilly, The Mountain warned: 'Eddie Hall, you better be training. Because I'm coming for you, and I'm knocking you out - you're going down.'

Bjornsson, who is one of the world’s strongest men, has dropped more than 100 pounds in preparation for his debut.

  

In his last month's Instagram post, Hafthor revealed he has lost a staggering seven stone in order to concentrate on a boxing career. He documented his fitness journey, and showed off his rippling abs as he shared  his snap.

Bjornsson took over the role of The Mountain in 2014 for the fourth season of Game of Thrones and continued the role until the series ended in 2019. 

Bjornsson is one of the most successful strongman competitors in history. He retired after winning the title of World’s Strongest Man in 2018 and Iceland’s Strongest Man for 10 consecutive years.

