Babar Azam remains on top in new ICC ODI rankings

Pakistan's national team captain Babar Azam. File photo

DUBAI: Pakistan's national team captain Babar Azam maintains the number one spot in International Cricket Council (ICC)'s new One-Day International (ODI) player rankings.

In the batting category, Babar still grabs the number position with 865 rating points while New Zealand's Trent Bolt is at the number one spot in bowling.



There is no change in the top ten players in the batting and all-rounders list in the new ICC Player rankings that are released weekly.

Among the batsmen, Pakistani ace batsman, Babar is still at number one with 865 rating points, followed by India's Virat Kohli at number two and Rohit Sharma at number three.

However, Sri Lankan cricket captain Koshal Perera has now moved up 13 places to 42nd position after he scored a century in the third ODI against Bangladesh.

In bowling, New Zealand's Trent Bolt is number one, Bangladesh's Mehdi Hassan is number two, and Afghanistan's Mujeeb-ur-Rehman is number three.

Mustafiz-ur-Rehman of Bangladesh is ranked ninth to tenth and Pat Cummins of Australia moved up from tenth to ninth.

In this list, Sri Lankan fast bowler Dushamanta Chamira has been promoted to 33rd spot from 72nd after he took five wickets for 16 runs in the match against Bangladesh

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan still tops the list of all-rounders.

