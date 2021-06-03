Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Jun 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Babar Azam remains on top in new ICC ODI rankings

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 03, 2021

Pakistan's national team captain Babar Azam. File photo
  • Babar Azam maintains the number one spot in International Cricket Council (ICC)'s new ODI International Player rankings.
  • In the batting category, Babar still grabs the number position with 865 rating points.
  • While New Zealand's Trent Bolt is at the number one spot in bowling.

DUBAI: Pakistan's national team captain Babar Azam maintains the number one spot in International Cricket Council (ICC)'s new One-Day International (ODI) player rankings.

In the batting category, Babar still grabs the number position with 865 rating points while New Zealand's Trent Bolt is at the number one spot in bowling.

There is no change in the top ten players in the batting and all-rounders list in the new ICC Player rankings that are released weekly.

Among the batsmen, Pakistani ace batsman, Babar is still at number one with 865 rating points, followed by India's Virat Kohli at number two and Rohit Sharma at number three.

However, Sri Lankan cricket captain Koshal Perera has now moved up 13 places to 42nd position after he scored a century in the third ODI against Bangladesh.

Read more: Babar Azam to marry cousin next year, say sources

In bowling, New Zealand's Trent Bolt is number one, Bangladesh's Mehdi Hassan is number two, and Afghanistan's Mujeeb-ur-Rehman is number three.

Mustafiz-ur-Rehman of Bangladesh is ranked ninth to tenth and Pat Cummins of Australia moved up from tenth to ninth.

In this list, Sri Lankan fast bowler Dushamanta Chamira has been promoted to 33rd spot from 72nd after he took five wickets for 16 runs in the match against Bangladesh

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan still tops the list of all-rounders.

More From Sports:

Social media lavishes praise on 'King of Swing' Wasim Akram as he turns 55 today

Social media lavishes praise on 'King of Swing' Wasim Akram as he turns 55 today
Pakistani batsman Ahmad Shahzad welcomes baby girl

Pakistani batsman Ahmad Shahzad welcomes baby girl
England bowler Robinson apologises for racist and sexist tweets

England bowler Robinson apologises for racist and sexist tweets
PSL 2021: PCB anticipates response from UAE govt on COVID-19 guidelines today

PSL 2021: PCB anticipates response from UAE govt on COVID-19 guidelines today
ECB to launch investigation against debutant Ollie Robinson over racist remarks

ECB to launch investigation against debutant Ollie Robinson over racist remarks
PSL 2021: 'We will pick up where we left off,' says Lahore Qalandars' Sohail Akhtar

PSL 2021: 'We will pick up where we left off,' says Lahore Qalandars' Sohail Akhtar
PSL 2021: West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell determined to bring Quetta Gladiators 'back on track'

PSL 2021: West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell determined to bring Quetta Gladiators 'back on track'
What's the update on PSL 2021?

What's the update on PSL 2021?
Badminton star Mahoor Shahzad to represent Pakistan in Tokyo Olympics

Badminton star Mahoor Shahzad to represent Pakistan in Tokyo Olympics
ICC likely to move T20 World Cup from India to UAE

ICC likely to move T20 World Cup from India to UAE
PSL 2021: PCB sets June 7 as tentative date for start of tournament

PSL 2021: PCB sets June 7 as tentative date for start of tournament
PSL 6: Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars to start training tomorrow after isolation ends

PSL 6: Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars to start training tomorrow after isolation ends

Latest

view all