entertainment
Thursday Jun 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian to 'stand by' Tristan Thompson's side amid fling rumours

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 03, 2021

Khloe Kardashian is not letting rumours of Tristan Thompson get to her as she is determined to stick by his side.

From the drama that unfolded on social media about the NBA star, it was thought the Good American founder would call it quits but a source close to her told E! that she while the rumours have caused tension she is determined to stick by his side.

"Khloe is not leaving him," the source said. 

"Khloe obviously gets upset when rumors are spread about Tristan being unfaithful, but the dust has settled a bit and they are still together," the insider said adding that the reality TV star believes that her man is “faithful” to her.

The couple, who share daughter True Thompson, "are still very much a couple and Khloe is standing by Tristan.”

The insider added that the couple is paying no heed to the noise and are focused on having a second child.

"They are hoping to give True a baby brother but ultimately want a healthy baby," the insider shares.

