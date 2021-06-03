Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 03 2021
Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke gets candid about 'horrible' DWTS journey

Thursday Jun 03, 2021

Ally Brooke got candid about her journey on Dancing With the Stars and shared how much criticism she faced.

In her YouTube show The Ally Brooke Show, the Fifth Harmony alum reunited with her DWTS partner Sasha Farber and spilled the details about her roller coaster journey.

The criticism was heavy especially when the pair were saved by judges in the semi final round, which ultimately sent fan-favourite pair James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater home. 

"It was one of the worst moments for me," she said. 

"I felt that I had excelled so much and it was a personal journey. It was horrible."

Speaking about her elimination she said: "You just don't know what's going to happen on this show. I danced my heart out and one by one they called different names and then it dwindled down to the bottom two, and unfortunately, I was in the bottom two and unfortunately, James was as well. In that moment I just felt so wrong to just stand there. I felt like I really needed to just stand up and give it to James."

