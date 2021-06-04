Jennifer Lopez shares sweet post about love after enjoying romantic outing with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez, who recently called off her engagement with Alex Rodriguez, seems to be in love with her old flame Ben Affleck as she shared some romantic words amid her reunion with the dashing actor.



The 51-year-old singer/actress celebrated the anniversary of her "On the 6" album and used the lyrics from the hit 'If You Had My Love'.



The 'Hustlers' star took to her Instagram Stories to post a photo of herself looking out a window while the song played in the background.



"If you had my love and I gave you all my trust would you comfort me?" the lyrics on her post read.

The duo originally dated almost two decades ago but have since reunited and spent time together in Montana and Miami.



Bennifer first met on the set of their movie Gigli in 2002 and sparks flew from there. A couple of months later, the two were inseparable and the A-list couple got engaged but broke it off in 2004.

Ben Affleck and Jenifer Lopez, who are spending most of their time together - apparently made up their minds to go ahead as couple and working on rekindling their romance.