Friday Jun 04 2021
Friday Jun 04, 2021

One Direction's Liam Payne addresses bond with Harry Styles

One Direction singer and songwriter Liam Payne recently sat down for a chat and got cadid about the bond he shares with the iconic Harry Styles.

The singer spilled the beans over the all during his most recent interview with Entertainment Tonight and was quoted saying, “Yeah, I did speak to Harry and it was really lovely. He called me because he has a sixth sense for if I'm struggling or if one of us is in trouble, I feel like.”

“I spoke to him and it was a really lovely catch up actually. And I've got a lot of love for the man. He's great, he's really, really great.”

Before concluding he hinted towards dreams of a reunion and added, “I'd love for us to get in a room at some point. I think it would be the best thing. We've all said it outside but we've just not said it to each other. There's a song in there somewhere. Somebody write that down!”

