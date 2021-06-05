Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jun 05 2021
By
SHShehzad Hameed

Katie Price's 'filtered photo with daughter Bunny' irks fans

By
SHShehzad Hameed

Saturday Jun 05, 2021

Katie Price received flak as she posted a 'filtered' photo of her and six-year-old daughter Bunny - who she shares with ex-husband Kieran Hayler.

Katie was slammed by fans on social media after sharing a heavily filtered picture of her daughter to Instagram.

In the snap, The 43-year-old star is seen smiling at the camera and throwing a peace sign. She also displays her pearly whites , wearing a green polka dot headband. Her youngest child is standing next to her, smiling in a pink tie-dye t-shirt.

"Me and my gorgeous Bunny bops," she captioned the photo.

Her fans quickly reacted to the post as some of them blasted the star: One wrote, "Even Bunny is filtered," alongside an eye roll emoji.

Another added: "Why are you filtering a little girl ???" A third criticised Katie's appearance, writing in the comments: "Gosh ... those teeth ... are soooooo white."

After criticism, some of Katie's admirers came in defence to their favorite showbiz personality as one social media user reacted to he critics: "I don't understand why people seem to seek Katie's photos out to make rude, nasty comments. I wonder what happened to Be Kind?! Imagine how she must feel reading them... honestly it's awful, some people should be so ashamed."

Another shared: "I really don’t understand why all you people that have made unkind remarks follow Katie Price."

More From Entertainment:

Kurulus: Osman famed Ozge Torer aka Bala Hatun etches her name in hearts of fans

Kurulus: Osman famed Ozge Torer aka Bala Hatun etches her name in hearts of fans
Zayn Malik gets into fight with a man outside NYC bar

Zayn Malik gets into fight with a man outside NYC bar
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's beach clip with son Archie to be recreated in new film

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's beach clip with son Archie to be recreated in new film
Kim Kardashian gives inside into her and Kanye West's troubled relationship

Kim Kardashian gives inside into her and Kanye West's troubled relationship
Royal expert thinks Meghan Markle and Harry's actions 'damaging' for Queen

Royal expert thinks Meghan Markle and Harry's actions 'damaging' for Queen
Harry Styles' stalker cleared of new charges of harassment

Harry Styles' stalker cleared of new charges of harassment
Piers Morgan says Meghan Markle told 'downright lies' in Oprah interview

Piers Morgan says Meghan Markle told 'downright lies' in Oprah interview

Emilia Clarke all set to play love interest of Captain America in upcoming Marvel film

Emilia Clarke all set to play love interest of Captain America in upcoming Marvel film
Kate Middleton and Prince William share new video on their YouTube channel

Kate Middleton and Prince William share new video on their YouTube channel

Jana Kramer reveals the ‘secret’ to getting past ‘hard days’

Jana Kramer reveals the ‘secret’ to getting past ‘hard days’
Lisa Kudrow discusses impact of 'Friends: The Reunion'

Lisa Kudrow discusses impact of 'Friends: The Reunion'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to name baby girl in ‘lovely nod’ to Queen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to name baby girl in ‘lovely nod’ to Queen

Latest

view all