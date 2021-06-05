Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jun 05 2021
Fawad Khan reportedly joins MCU as he bags role in Disney's 'Ms. Marvel'

Saturday Jun 05, 2021

Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan might just be getting ready for his Hollywood debut!

After making waves across the border in India, the acclaimed actor is reportedly buckling up to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe by joining the cast of Disney’s upcoming series, Ms. Marvel.

The news was reported by BBC entertainment journalist Haroon Rashid who tweeted that Humsafar star might be joining two other Pakistani stars, Samina Ahmed and Nimra Bucha for the superhero series.

“Wow! Fawad Khan set to appear in Ms Marvel – the Disney+ series about Marvel’s first titular Muslim character. He's listed on the show's official IMDB page. Farhan Akhtar, Nimra Bucha and Samina Ahmad are reportedly part of the cast too. Marvel yet to comment. Amazing if true!” he wrote.

The Disney+ series will be led by Pakistani-Canadian actor Iman Vellani, who will essay the role of Ms. Marvel aka Kamala Khan. Hollywood superstar Brie Larson will also be part of the the series as she reprises her role as Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel.

The series will be helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Meera Menon, Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi. 

