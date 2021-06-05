 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jun 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Kesha prepares for U.S. summer tour

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 05, 2021

Kesha prepares for U.S. summer tour

Singer songwriter Kesha is currently preparing for the upcoming release of her upcoming U.S tour.

The event is currently slated for August of this year and will include an 11 day trek starting from August 13th at the First Interstate Arena at Metro Park in Billings, Montana.

The show will officially wrap up on August 29th at the Promowest Pavilion at Ovation in Cincinnati, Ohio.

According to Rolling Stone the entire event will be tightly packed and in a statement ahead of the announcement, Kesha even made a statement regarding the tour and added, “I can’t believe how long it has been since we last saw each other [expletive]!”

“It’s time to celebrate the fact that we got through the past 14 months, holy shit. Bring. Your. Boogie. Feet. It’s about to go down! Thank god. Let’s party.”

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck's father denies knowing about son's affair with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck's father denies knowing about son's affair with Jennifer Lopez

Prince Charles' code name for Meghan Markle indicates what he truly feels

Prince Charles' code name for Meghan Markle indicates what he truly feels

Rose McGowan talks about her battle with depression, calling it an ‘intense beast’

Rose McGowan talks about her battle with depression, calling it an ‘intense beast’
BTS unveil iconic ‘Dynamite’ dance practice video

BTS unveil iconic ‘Dynamite’ dance practice video
Sophie Wessex reveals heartbreaking moment from Prince Philip's funeral: 'Everything stopped'

Sophie Wessex reveals heartbreaking moment from Prince Philip's funeral: 'Everything stopped'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to snub Queen Elizabeth's birthday this year

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to snub Queen Elizabeth's birthday this year
Cynthia Erivo announces ‘The Good’ single ahead of album release

Cynthia Erivo announces ‘The Good’ single ahead of album release
Tom Felton breaks silence on Emma Watson romance buzz: ‘We are something’

Tom Felton breaks silence on Emma Watson romance buzz: ‘We are something’

Kim Kardashian is ‘very happy’ to have divorced Kanye West: source

Kim Kardashian is ‘very happy’ to have divorced Kanye West: source
Prince Edward, Sophie take a dig at Harry, Meghan: ‘Oprah who? What interview?’

Prince Edward, Sophie take a dig at Harry, Meghan: ‘Oprah who? What interview?’
Diana’s psychic friend predicts the future of Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage

Diana’s psychic friend predicts the future of Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage
Joe Jonas says relationship with Sophie Turner is in 'new territory'

Joe Jonas says relationship with Sophie Turner is in 'new territory'

Latest

view all