entertainment
Sunday Jun 06 2021
By
News Desk

Angelina Jolie receives birthday greetings from 'Eternals' co-star Salma Hayek

By
News Desk

Sunday Jun 06, 2021

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie on Friday celebrated her 46th birthday. 

The actress, who avoids using social media and does not have accounts on popular websites, received birthday wishes on many social networking websites where millions of her fans sent greetings to the actress.

Salma Hayek, Jolie's co-star in upcoming film "Eternals", took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with the former wife of Brad Pitt wish the actress on her birthday.

"Happy Birthday my Eternal sister. Angie you are the boss," she wrote referring to their upcoming film "Eternals".

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are engaged in legal battle for the custody of their children years after parting their ways.

