Bella Thorne calls out Charlie Puth for lying

Bella Thorne slams Charlie Puth in new claim

Bella Thorne has made a new statement about an earlier controversy involving Charlie Puth.

The actress and singer, 27, left a comment under an Instagram post by an entertainment account that featured a quote from former Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall, saying she "wouldn't collaborate" with Puth, 33.

"Yeah I mean .. he lied to the entire world about me and started a hate train. All because I wouldn’t…. Do the deed with him," Thorne replied on Friday.

Later, Puth accused Thorne of infidelity in an X post at the time, claiming that Thorne had not broken up with Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey.

"I can’t believe what I’m reading,” Puth wrote at the time, referring to an old article he had reportedly mistook for recent. "No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I’m not going to be in the middle of it."

The article, Thorne clarified hours after Puth's accusation, was "written forever ago," she said of a piece by Paper magazine published at the time.

"Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and charlie and I ARENT DATING we are friends," Thorne clarified, further adding, "Charlie and I were hanging out.. he saw an old interview and got butthurt but instead of texting me and asking about it he put it on Twitter."

She also clarified the matter in a later interview.

"I hung out with him twice. We went to the movies. He was cool," she said of her rumoured romance with Puth during a 2017 appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show.

"I was like, ‘Wow, you’re really talented. Holy s***. You’re f****** great, dude.’ And then he invited me to Jingle Ball to watch him perform."

Thorne went on to clarify that it was on Puth for getting it all wrong.

"Charlie saw an old news article, and he didn’t look at the date, and the date is old, and it’s about me and Ty," Thorne explained.

"In Charlie’s defense, when he read it, not reading the date, it sounded like it was about me and Ty still being together. He didn’t even text me or talk to me about it."

Thorne is now engaged to film producer Mark Emms, while Puth married childhood pal Brooke Sansone in September of last year.