Ariel Winter details past trauma dealing with 'male predators' in Hollywood

Ariel Winter breaks silence on harrowing encounters in hollywood

Ariel Winter opened up about the heartbreaking side of working in the entertainment industry as a child star.

The Modern Family alum dished on the mentally disturbing experience she faced as a child actress.

“I am familiar with male predators because I worked in Hollywood at a young age,” Ariel, who started working at the age of 4, told Daily Mail.

The 27-year-old actress went on to say, “I don’t wanna say too much about it, but by the time I was on a laptop and cell phone, I was getting inappropriate messages from older men, and it caused trauma.”

“The experiences I had in person and online as a child have affected me so deeply that I’ve had to go to therapy for it. The movie and TV industry is a dark place,” she added.

Currently, Ariel is working in the YouTube true crime series SOSA Undercover, explaining why she chose to work for a show that exposes child predators, “I was just like, God, I would love to be able to help be a part of that. I don’t want to say there’s a solution, but I would love to help take some of these people off the streets.”