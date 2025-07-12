 
Geo News

Ariel Winter details past trauma dealing with 'male predators' in Hollywood

Ariel winter opened up about harrowing encounters in hollywood

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 12, 2025

Ariel Winter breaks silence on harrowing encounters in hollywood
Ariel Winter breaks silence on harrowing encounters in hollywood

Ariel Winter opened up about the heartbreaking side of working in the entertainment industry as a child star.

The Modern Family alum dished on the mentally disturbing experience she faced as a child actress.

“I am familiar with male predators because I worked in Hollywood at a young age,” Ariel, who started working at the age of 4, told Daily Mail.

The 27-year-old actress went on to say, “I don’t wanna say too much about it, but by the time I was on a laptop and cell phone, I was getting inappropriate messages from older men, and it caused trauma.”

“The experiences I had in person and online as a child have affected me so deeply that I’ve had to go to therapy for it. The movie and TV industry is a dark place,” she added.

Currently, Ariel is working in the YouTube true crime series SOSA Undercover, explaining why she chose to work for a show that exposes child predators, “I was just like, God, I would love to be able to help be a part of that. I don’t want to say there’s a solution, but I would love to help take some of these people off the streets.”

Helen Flanagan faces shocking public attack over her appearance
Helen Flanagan faces shocking public attack over her appearance
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen get surprise date night from daughter
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen get surprise date night from daughter
Jenna Bush Hager says she 'hates' this common mom term
Jenna Bush Hager says she 'hates' this common mom term
Jennie Garth marks special day with husband Dave Abrams
Jennie Garth marks special day with husband Dave Abrams
Teddi Mellencamp confirms split from new boyfriend amid cancer battle
Teddi Mellencamp confirms split from new boyfriend amid cancer battle
Justin Bieber confronts mental health rumours in surprise album 'Swag'
Justin Bieber confronts mental health rumours in surprise album 'Swag'
Kid Cudi ties the knot with Lola Abecassis Sartore
Kid Cudi ties the knot with Lola Abecassis Sartore
Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson shut down split rumours with PDA-packed outing
Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson shut down split rumours with PDA-packed outing