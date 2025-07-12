Jennie Garth marks special day with husband Dave Abrams

July 12, 2025
Jennie Garth and husband Dave Abrams are still going strong!
On Friday, July 11, the 53-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account to mark her 10th wedding anniversary.
In the celebratory post, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum penned down a heartfelt note along with sharing some glimpses of their first trip together.
Sharing a little insight into how their love blossomed, Jenne wrote, “#fbf Today is our 10th year anniversary. These pics were taken a few days after we met.”
“I had a job I had to fly to Arizona for and I said ‘come with me’. He did #love.”
One snap in the carousel is from their first ever trip together as the pair can be seen seated in a plane.
In the other photo, Abrams wore sunglasses while Garth gave a sweet smooch on his cheeks.
Abrams also posted a sweet tribute marking their milestone with a more recent photo. “Day 2, Happy 10 @jenniegarth," he wrote over the photo with a heart emoji.