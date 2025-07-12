Jennie Garth marks special day with husband Dave Abrams

Jennie Garth celebrates relationship milestone with husband Dave Abrams

Jennie Garth and husband Dave Abrams are still going strong!

On Friday, July 11, the 53-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account to mark her 10th wedding anniversary.

In the celebratory post, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum penned down a heartfelt note along with sharing some glimpses of their first trip together.

Sharing a little insight into how their love blossomed, Jenne wrote, “#fbf Today is our 10th year anniversary. These pics were taken a few days after we met.”

“I had a job I had to fly to Arizona for and I said ‘come with me’. He did #love.”

One snap in the carousel is from their first ever trip together as the pair can be seen seated in a plane.

In the other photo, Abrams wore sunglasses while Garth gave a sweet smooch on his cheeks.

Abrams also posted a sweet tribute marking their milestone with a more recent photo. “Day 2, Happy 10 @jenniegarth," he wrote over the photo with a heart emoji.