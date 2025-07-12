 
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen get surprise date night from daughter

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen share four children

July 12, 2025

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's kids surprise them with sweet surprise

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's eldest child, Luna, just treated them to a surprise date night at home.

Teigen, 39, shared a glimpse of the special arrangement planned by their 9-year-old daughter via an Instagram post on Thursday.

The surprise date night included a hand-prepared custom menu of her "Rainbow Cafe," featuring fresh fruit, salad, Kraft macaroni and cheese, branzino, and dessert options.

Luna also got some help from her 2-year-old brother Wren in serving their parents dessert—an ice cream cake with yellow cake and chocolate frosting.

"She is everything I ever was as a little girl, but ten million times better," the model-turned-cookbook author wrote of her eldest daughter in the caption.

The Lip Sync Battle co-host shares four children — sons Wren and Miles, 7, and daughters Esti, 2, and Luna — with her singer husband.

