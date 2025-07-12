Courteney Cox bares her allergic reactions, breakouts in candid selfies

Courteney Cox goes makeup-free and unfiltered

Courteney Cox just gave her fans a slideshow of her skin conditions in recent times.

The Friends star, 61, took to Instagram on Thursday with a montage, documenting recent skin struggles, including pimple flare-ups and allergic reactions.

“Useless selfies,” Cox wrote over the video, which began with the actress looking at a camera while bundled up in a jacket outdoors one evening.

“Allergic reaction,” Cox wrote atop one selfie. “Another allergic reaction,” she wrote over the next. Each one showed her face becoming more and more red.

Cox then joked about the worsening skin conditions in each photo. “Half-human, half-Vulcan?” she wrote over the next image.

“Not sure,” she wrote across another selfie before sharing an image of herself mid-hair treatment, followed by another close-up of red blotchy skin and the caption, “Oh s*** is this what I look like?”

Other images showed a close-up of a pimple surrounded by redness on her cheek.

“Enough with the allergic reactions,” Cox wrote, before adding a photo of herself smiling at the camera while posing next to a bouquet of fresh flowers. “That’s all,” she concluded.

The Scream star set the video to the tunes of Yungblud’s Lovesick Lullaby, admitting in her caption, “can’t get this song out of my head.”