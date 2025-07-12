 
Jenna Bush Hager says she 'hates' this common mom term

The television personality is mom to Mila, 12, Poppy, 9, and Hal, 5

July 12, 2025

Jenna Bush Hager slams 'mom friends' label for this reason

Jenna Bush Hager has mom friends, but she just doesn’t like the label.

In a recent chat on her show, the Today with Jenna & Friends episode on Friday, July 11, the TV personality shared her thoughts on the term “mom friends” with guest host Dwyane Wade.

She explained that she doesn’t like the label, even though she has many friends who are also moms.

"Some of my best ‘mom friends’ — which I sort of hate that term because it implies they’re not my true friends — but some of my best mom friends are from the time I had my 12-year-old," she said, referring to her daughter Mila.

"Now we have pre-teens, and so to go through every stage of life together? I think it is necessary to have that community," she added.

Wade, who is a father of five, agreed, saying, “So you have to have a relationship with their parents... if their parents are going to come over, [you got to get along].

While sharing about who will take place after Hoda Kotb's departure, Jenna old people in June that they are in no haste and looking for someone permanent.

"We're still searching. We definitely want somebody permanent at some point just because that's our show, and I think the Today show is such a family," she said at the time.

