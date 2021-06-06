Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could welcome baby girl on Prince Philip's 100th birthday

Meghan Markle is due to give birth any time next week, which also happens to be the week of the late Prince Philip’s 100th birthday.



According to The Sun, a royal insider said that Prince Harry and Meghan’s second child, a girl, is expected to arrive on Thursday.

That would mean June 10, the day which the late Duke of Edinburgh would have marked a century of life.

The couple continues to remain tight-lipped about the pregnancy.

Meanwhile, the report suggests that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will opt for a home birth.

Furthermore, it is thought that they will name the little one Pip, an ode to Prince Philip, or Lily, which comes from Queen Elizabeth’s nickname Lilibet.

“They’ve been talking about Lily and Pip. They’re not exactly traditional royal names, but these two aren’t exactly a traditional royal couple,” The Sun’s source said.