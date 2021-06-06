 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jun 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could welcome baby girl on Prince Philip's 100th birthday

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 06, 2021

Meghan Markle is due to give birth any time next week, which also happens to be the week of the late Prince Philip’s 100th birthday.

According to The Sun, a royal insider said that Prince Harry and Meghan’s second child, a girl, is expected to arrive on Thursday.

That would mean June 10, the day which the late Duke of Edinburgh would have marked a century of life.

The couple continues to remain tight-lipped about the pregnancy.

Meanwhile, the report suggests that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will opt for a home birth.

Furthermore, it is thought that they will name the little one Pip, an ode to Prince Philip, or Lily, which comes from Queen Elizabeth’s nickname Lilibet.

“They’ve been talking about Lily and Pip. They’re not exactly traditional royal names, but these two aren’t exactly a traditional royal couple,” The Sun’s source said.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan and Harry's choice of name for daughter deemed 'rude' towards Queen

Meghan and Harry's choice of name for daughter deemed 'rude' towards Queen

What is Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana's citizenship?

What is Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana's citizenship?
Meghan Markle's estranged father reacts to birth of granddaughter

Meghan Markle's estranged father reacts to birth of granddaughter

Vin Diesel pays touching tribute to Paul Walker ahead of Fast & Furious 9

Vin Diesel pays touching tribute to Paul Walker ahead of Fast & Furious 9
Archie showers baby sister Lilibet Diana with 'lots of kisses'

Archie showers baby sister Lilibet Diana with 'lots of kisses'
Queen 'confused' after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle name daughter Lilibet Diana

Queen 'confused' after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle name daughter Lilibet Diana

Purple Rain, The Mod Squad star Clarence Williams III passes away

Purple Rain, The Mod Squad star Clarence Williams III passes away
Liam Payne calls off engagement with Maya Henry

Liam Payne calls off engagement with Maya Henry

BTS’s RM debuts brand new solo titled ‘Bicycle’

BTS’s RM debuts brand new solo titled ‘Bicycle’
Quentin Tarantino is mulling over the idea of quitting Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino is mulling over the idea of quitting Hollywood
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s daughter may help them heal rift with royals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s daughter may help them heal rift with royals

Kim Kardashian debuts new family portrait after Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian debuts new family portrait after Kanye West divorce

Latest

view all