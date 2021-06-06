 
Sunday Jun 06 2021
Web Desk

Asim Azhar claps back after Hania Aamir posts cryptic tweet on her 'ex'

Web Desk

Sunday Jun 06, 2021

Asim Azhar seems to have clapped back at his ex-girlfriend Hania Aamir after she seemingly took a dig at him with a cryptic tweet.

Taking to Twitter, the singer shared a screenshot of a lengthy note where he detailed how he was bullied following their break up for over “one and a half year”.

He then shared how the tables had turned when he broke his silence.

"Where were all these people and their supporters for the past 1 and a half year when everything was directed towards me, people were constantly bullying me by talking about me everywhere they could’ve," he wrote. 

“I stayed silent for a whole 1 and a half year and when I posted something everybody’s sentiments were hurt, which in reality was not directed at anyone.

“I remember no one came to defend me when everyone was making fun of me through memes and comments.

“From today onward this topic is no longer open for discussion, which it wasn't before, but it was necessary to say this to some folks that I have a limit to which I can bear this. If you are human so am I.

"Also, whatever is happening is sad, I hope everybody can learn from this," he concluded 

While it is not apparent, the timing of it seems to be a response to his ex, who too allegedly put him on blast on Twitter as she wrote: "You can either be a celebrity or a bitter ex with no dignity."

Take a look:


Saira Banu updates fans about health of Dilip Kumar

Evelyn Sharma ties the knot with beau Tushaan Bhindi

Kubra Khan reveals ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ is her favourite Turkish drama

Engin Altan Duzyatan, son Emir enjoy swimming, stunning photo goes viral

Feroze Khan prays for families after deadly train crash in Ghotki

Parineeti Chopra touches on desire to shed ‘bubbly girl’ mold

Yasir Hussain calls for unity in showbiz industry

Hania Aamir says it is not about 'ex vs ex' but 'harassment and bullying’

Ajay Devgn celebrates 19 years of film ‘The Legend of Bhagat Singh’

Hania Aamir posts cryptic tweet on ex Asim Azhar after video controversy

Naimal Khawar receives Covid-19 vaccine

Dilip Kumar diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion

