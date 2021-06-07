 
Monday Jun 07 2021
The Crown fails to win prize at BAFTA TV Awards 2021

Monday Jun 07, 2021

The Crown's viewers were left shocked as the show failed to win any gongs at the BAFTA TV Awards 2021 on Sunday.

The Crown was nominated for a variety of awards including Drama Series, Leading Actor (for Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles), Supporting Actor (for Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip) and Supporting Actress (for Helen Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret).

The Netflix drama, based on the Royal Family, lost all four awards to other major TV contenders at the awards ceremony in London.

The excited fans of the acclaimed drama expressed their anger on social media, with one fan responded: 'Is it just me or is The Crown getting big snubbed at BAFTA TV awards?'

Another wrote: 'Ikr. And how the Crown lost best drama? I thought it's locked. Anyway BAFTA being BAFTA.' While the third one commented: 'Netflix's the crown's misfortune era only in bafta yes ok bye'.

