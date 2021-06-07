Quentin Tarantino is mulling over the idea of quitting Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino is ready to hang his boots as he revealed recently that he is contemplating an early retirement

Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino has enjoyed immense success in the industry with multiple hits.

However, it looks like the acclaimed filmmaker is ready to hang his boots as he revealed recently that he is contemplating an early retirement.

During an interview recently on the Pure Cinema Podcast, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director said: “Most directors have horrible last movies. Usually, their worst movies are their last movies.”



“That's the case for most of the Golden Age directors that ended up making their last movies in the late '60s and the '70s, then that ended up being the case for most of the New Hollywood directors who made their last movies in the late '80s and the '90s,” he said.

“I mean, most directors' last films are lousy. Maybe I should not make another movie because I could be really happy with dropping the mic,” he continued.

He also gave the example of director Arthur Penn, saying that his “last movie is Penn & Teller Get Killed is a metaphor for how crummy most of the New Hollywood directors', last films were.”