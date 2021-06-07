 
Monday Jun 07 2021
Web Desk

Liam Payne calls off engagement with Maya Henry

Monday Jun 07, 2021

Liam Payne has made the heart-breaking revelation that he has called off his engagement to fiancée Maya Henry.

Speaking on Diary of a CEO, the former One Direction singer shared that he ended his relationship to with the model as he needed to “work on himself” but added that he is “upset” at hurting his ex.

“I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people,” he said.

“That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships. And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships at this point.

“I'm just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else.

“That's where I got to in my last relationship.

“I just wasn't giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn't appreciate and I didn't like being. I can honestly say I feel better out of it.

“I didn't feel good doing what I did but it had to happen. Just a corny way to say it was the best for us both.”

The famous couple announced in August 2020 that they were engaged when the Strip That Down singer popped the question during the first lockdown with a £3 million ring.

The two first made headlines in August 2018 right after he ended his relationship with Cheryl, with who he shares son Bear.

